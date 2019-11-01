|
CIANCHETTI GERALDINE (MUSSMAN)
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Geri Cianchetti on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Geri was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gregory Cianchetti; her parents, Anthony and Evelyn Mussman; brother, Ronald Mussman; and son-in-law, Martin F.P. Vinci, III, Esq. Geri was an elementary school teacher and principal in the Sto-Rox School District. She devoted a large portion of her life to her family and students who were all precious to her. Geri's creativity was one of her many talents as was demonstrated by her paintings which adorn the homes of her family and friends. She also had a great love for music as she was an accomplished concert pianist. Geri is survived by her daughter, Janice Vinci; her granddaughter, Gianna Vinci; sister-in-law, Anne Mussman; nieces, nephew and cousins. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. Private funeral arrangements provided by the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019