GERALDINE D. (BOYKO) TOMES

GERALDINE D. (BOYKO) TOMES Obituary
TOMES GERALDINE D. (BOYKO)

Age 84, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 of Baldwin Boro. Wife of the Late Danny L. Tomes; loving mother of Beth Sherred, Mark Boyko, Blaise Boyko, Selena Grebner and the late Sam (Jean) Boyko; sister of Robert (Netti) Hoffman; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Family and friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick where a Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Entombment Jefferson Memorial Park. Geraldine in her younger years was a strong hardworking woman who was devoted to her family in her own loving way. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
