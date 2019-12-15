Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
DALZELL GERALDINE (SEWELL)

Geraldine (Sewell) Dalzell, age 82, on Friday, December 13, 2019 of Bon Air. Wife of the late Robert Dalzell; beloved mother of Roberta Wilkins, Karen (Richard) Boncek and Terrie (Mark) Gillenberger; loving grandmother of Richard, Jr., Julia, Kimberly, Brian, Alyssa and Scott; aso survived by numerous great-grandchildren; sister of the late Irene, Joseph, Elsie and AnnaMae. Geraldine was a pet lover. Family and friends received Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
