|
|
DALZELL GERALDINE (SEWELL)
Geraldine (Sewell) Dalzell, age 82, on Friday, December 13, 2019 of Bon Air. Wife of the late Robert Dalzell; beloved mother of Roberta Wilkins, Karen (Richard) Boncek and Terrie (Mark) Gillenberger; loving grandmother of Richard, Jr., Julia, Kimberly, Brian, Alyssa and Scott; aso survived by numerous great-grandchildren; sister of the late Irene, Joseph, Elsie and AnnaMae. Geraldine was a pet lover. Family and friends received Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019