Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
MOSER GERALDINE E. (KARCHER)

Of McCandless, formerly of Ross, passed away on her 97th birthday on Wednesday, July 24, 2019; Wife of the late Wade L. Moser; Loving mother of Ron (Dot) and Chuck (Jane) Moser; Proud grandmother of Gary (Gina) Moser, Shari (Mike) Mehal, and Christopher (Shira) Moser; Treasured great-grandmother of Marissa and Jacob Mehal, Jessica, Amanda, Matthew and Emma Moser; Also survived by a niece and nephews; Gerry was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Mirage) Karcher and sister of the late Ruth Allman and Joseph T. Karcher; Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Teresa of Avila Church on Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angels in Overalls, 900 Avila Court, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
