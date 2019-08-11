|
FISHER GERALDINE
Age 80, of West Mifflin, formerly of Isabella, PA, passed away at home, on August 8, 2019. Geraldine is survived by her dear cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved dog, Zoie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Violet Sullivan Mendish and her husband, Harry E. Fisher. Geraldine retired from US Steel Workers Union as a legal secretary. She was secretary for the AARP group at Holy Spirit Church. She enjoyed many years at Treasure Lake with her husband and dogs. She loved spending time with her family. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A blessing service will be held Tuesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to or favorite animal shelter. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019