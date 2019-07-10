|
|
McCULLOUGH GERALDINE (ZESKI) (FISHER)
Age 83, of Ross Township, passed away after a long illness on July 6, 2019. Wife of William E. Gabella and the late Graydon W. Fisher, Jr. and the late Richard L. McCullough; mother of Graydon W. (Linda) Fisher, III and Carole (Kevin) Ebner; nunny to Ryan Ebner and Kori (Andrew) Helble; great-grandmother of Lucy Helble; sister of Dorothy (Ron) Moser; daughter of the late Roy Zeski and Stella Marciniak Zeski; and aunt of Gary (Gina) Moser and Shari (Mike) Mehal: and great-nieces and nephews. Per Gerri's wishes there will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date to be announced. Memorial Mass will be at St. Bonaventure Church, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019