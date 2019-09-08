|
|
FRIEND GERALDINE
Age 71, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Baptist Homes in Mt. Lebanon. She was born April 15, 1948, beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. Friend and Dorothy Artman Friend. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Friend, Jr. and Ronald Friend. She is survived by her brothers, Dennis and Joseph (Trudy) Friend; sister, Barbara Friend; and nieces, Jennifer and Carly Friend. Gerry cared for others for many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse. In turn, when she became a resident at Baptist Homes, she received care full of compassion. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her spirit. Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Homes Foundation, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. "Blessed are they who die in the Lord." laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019