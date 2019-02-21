GONET GERALDINE "GERRY" (GRANNIS)

Age 90, of Moon Twp., passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born in Philipsburg, PA on June 13, 1928 the daughter of the late William and Mary (Gavlock) Grannis. She was an employee of Montour Railroad and the Shenango Corporation, but her most treasured role was that of Mom and Grandma. She was also a member of St. Margaret Mary Parish, Moon Twp. Gerry was a devoted wife to her husband of over 63 years, Norman W. Gonet, who preceded her in death in 2016. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Grannis and a sister, Mary Jane Bagatini. Gerry was a caring mother to five children, Robert Gonet (Gail), FL, Karen Betz (Jim), Moon Twp., Andrea Wagner (Bob), Kennedy Twp., Thomas Gonet, Moon Twp. and Brian Gonet, SC. She was a loving grandma to eight grandchildren, Ryan Gonet, Alex Gonet, Jarrod Betz, Justin Betz, Jamie Kluchurosky (Joe), Jennifer Bolea (Zach), Sarah Wagner and Kevin Wagner; and five great-grandchildren, Owen, Eli, Nora, Lucia and Enzo. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public viewing. Friends will be received at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Coraopolis, starting at 12 Noon until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, February 23. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. THE HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP., is in charge of arrangements. The family wishes to thank the loving staff at Good Samaritan Hospice and her exceptional home care aides, Kara and Macey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, can be made to: The ( ) or Good Samaritan Hospice (www.concrdialm.org).

