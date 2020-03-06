GARDNER GERALDINE "JERI" HEIRENDT

Geraldine "Jeri" (Jammie) Heirendt Gardner, 86 years old, of Sygan, South Fayette Twp., died Thursday, March 5, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. She was born April 3, 1933, in Cecil, daughter of the late Nicholas and Johanna Adams Heirendt. She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, St. Barbara Church. She enjoyed puzzles, sun tanning, and the beach. Surviving are husband, Elmer "Pup" Gardner of Sygan; daughters, Denise (Ken) Carmichael and Dawna (Bob) Downey both of Sygan; grandchildren, Ken (Jen) Carmichael, Jr. of Sygan, Brandi (Philip) Carter of Cecil, and Deli (Adam) Gonzalez of Upstate, NY; great-grandchildren, Malia, Tyler, Jay, and Chase; sisters-in-law, Sis (John) Luck of Sygan, and Bebe Iagnemma of Mt. Lebanon; brothers, Kenneth (Barb) Heirendt and Alfred "Fred" (Mary Jo) Heirendt both of Cecil. She was preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road, (Rt. 50), Cecil, PA where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Barbara Church of Corpus Christi Parish, at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. David Rombold officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Barbara Cemetery. Special thanks to 365 Hospice, Rebecca and Melissa. The family suggests contributions be made to the Corpus Christi Parish.