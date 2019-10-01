|
|
GRZEGORCZYK GERALDINE J.
Age 79, of Shaler Twp. After a long illness, Gerry went to the lord peacefully on September 29, 2019. Wife of Alex; mother of Kenneth (Michelle), Timothy (Patti) and David (Delsa) Grzegorczyk; grandmother of Tanner, Anna, Zachery, Amber, Zander and Kayleigh Grzegorczyk; daughter of the late John E. and Josephine Moran; sister of Janet (Michael) Tempalski. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Hillman Cancer Center. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019