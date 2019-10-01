Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
GERALDINE J. GRZEGORCZYK

GERALDINE J. GRZEGORCZYK Obituary
GRZEGORCZYK GERALDINE J.

Age 79, of Shaler Twp. After a long illness, Gerry went to the lord peacefully on September 29, 2019. Wife of Alex; mother of Kenneth (Michelle), Timothy (Patti) and David (Delsa) Grzegorczyk; grandmother of Tanner, Anna, Zachery, Amber, Zander and Kayleigh Grzegorczyk; daughter of the late John E. and Josephine Moran; sister of Janet (Michael) Tempalski. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Hillman Cancer Center. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
