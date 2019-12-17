|
KIMMEL GERALDINE J. "GERI" (WOLOTA)
Age 78, of Ross Township, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Francis G. "Fran" Kimmel, Jr.; loving mother of Michael (Colleen) Kimmel and Cynthia (Jeffrey) Schwartz; grandmother of Jessica (Andrew) Toro and Sarah Schwartz; sister of the late John Wolota, Jr. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Geri was a member of Christian Mothers at St. Athanasius Church and worked for Betsy Ann Chocolates for many years. She was a lifelong care giver for many people. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019