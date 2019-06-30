TAMINO GERALDINE J. (BALASCHAK)

Of North Braddock, age 69, on Friday, June 28, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Glenn L. Tamino for nearly 30 years; loving mother of Stacie (Rich Burger) O'Toole Burger of West Newton; sister of Mary Ann (late Jim) Hetherington, Michael (Phyllis) Balaschak, Bernie (Chuck) McDowell and the late Paulette (surviving spouse, Paul) Borkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Gerri was a food service employee in various school buildings for Woodland Hills School District, referring to herself as a "lunch lady." She enjoyed scrapbooking, maneuvering her laptop and travelling, with Las Vegas a favorite destination. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday. Time later. Gerri will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.