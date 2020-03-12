GERALDINE JEANNETTE "GERRY" SABOL

Service Information
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA
15131
(412)-678-6177
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Elizabeth, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Vernon Cemetery
Obituary
SABOL GERALDINE "GERRY" JEANNETTE

Age 96, of McKeesport, PA, died March 11, 2020. She was born in Kissimmee, Florida on March 7, 1924 and is the daughter of the late Samuel Earl and Rose Elizabeth Brownell Kallenbaugh and the beloved wife of the late Elmer V. Sabol.  Family and friends will gather at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 15131 (412-678-6177) on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church in Elizabeth. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
