GERALDINE (FIGAS) JOHNSTON

GERALDINE (FIGAS) JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON GERALDINE (FIGAS)

Age 85, formerly of Scott Twp., died peacefully on March 10, 2020, at The Baptist Home. Mother of Elizabeth Ann (Johnston) Briney and William Rice Johnston, Jr.; sister of Frances (Figas) Costantini and George J. Figas; sister-in-law of Carol Deniziuk Figas, 11 nieces and nephews, and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother, Edmund Figas and sister, Dorothy (Figas) Pulcinski. Gerri grew up on Polish Hill and attended St. John the Baptist Grade School and High School. She graduated from the Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. Gerri served in the Navy Nurse Corps in 1956 and 1957, then worked as a nurse or personal care giver until she was 77. She was an avid crafter, who leaves behind many quilts and cross-stitch pieces. Friends welcome Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, 10 a.m. March 14, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Green Tree. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Baptist Homes Foundation, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pgh., PA 15234. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
