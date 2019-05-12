|
KWIATKOWSKI GERALDINE (RANDOL)
Age 78, of Brookline, formerly of East Liberty, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Loving mother of John J. (Josie) Kwiatkowski, Jr., Douglas Kwiatkowski, Donald (Diana) Kwiatkowski, Gary (Janice) Kwiatkowski and Sandra (David) Kwiatkowski Rusnak; cherished grandmother of Dawn, John, Jason, Kristen, Kelly, Josie, Ryan, Josh, Justin, Crystal, Matt, Randy and Cali; 15 great-grandchildren; sister of Elaine (Art) Griffiths and the late Maryann (Paul) Antonoplos. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019