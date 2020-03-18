GREEN GERALDINE L. "GERI" (POWERS)

On Saturday, March 14, 2020 of Monroeville. Wife of the late Michael W. Green; loving mother of Michael and his late wife, Susanne, Sean and Tim; dear Mama of Timothy and Sarah; sister of Sister Mary Powers, Seton Hill Sister of Charity. Geri graduated from Seton Hill University. After graduation, she worked as a hematologist for the National Institute of Health, Bethesda, MD. She then taught grade school in North Carolina and retired from the Word of God Catholic School of Swissvale. Geri was an active member of the Ladies of Charity.