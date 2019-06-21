Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE SILVERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE L. SILVERMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GERALDINE L. SILVERMAN Obituary
SILVERMAN GERALDINE L.

On Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Sidney Silverman; beloved mother of Joel (Sharmayne) Silverman, Cheryl Day, Beth (David) Lindsay, Paul (Jennifer) Silverman, Stuart Silverman and Avi (Ditza) Silverman; sister of the late Eugene Lipman and Reva Swartz; also survived by 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 10 a.m. NO Visitation Prior to Services. Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now