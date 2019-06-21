|
SILVERMAN GERALDINE L.
On Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Sidney Silverman; beloved mother of Joel (Sharmayne) Silverman, Cheryl Day, Beth (David) Lindsay, Paul (Jennifer) Silverman, Stuart Silverman and Avi (Ditza) Silverman; sister of the late Eugene Lipman and Reva Swartz; also survived by 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 10 a.m. NO Visitation Prior to Services. Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019