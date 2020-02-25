Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
GERALDINE M. DEL DUCA


1936 - 2020
DEL DUCA GERALDINE M.

Of Shadyside, formerly of Stanton Heights on Sunday, February 23, 2020, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Don M. Del Duca; sister of Caroline Gionta (the late Edward), Stella Meglio (the late Ben), Eugene Pendzich (the late Georgette), Joe Pendzich and the late Helen Kramer (the late Frank), Josephine Hart (the late Ed), Richard Pendzich (survived by Carol) and Lawrence Pendzich (survived by Diane); also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Mary, John, Joseph and Frank Smierciak (Christy Zadora) and their daughter Eleanor. A special thanks to John and Mary Smierciak and Fred Thomas who cared for Geraldine in her final years. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Allegheny Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
