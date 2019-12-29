|
|
KOMOROSKI GERALDINE M. "GERRY"
Beloved wife of 40 years to the late Leonard W. Komoroski; loving mother of Donna Guarino (Jeff) Joyce and the late Victoria Guarino Stodart, William (Sue), Barbara (the late David) Speer and Constance Towne; cherished grandma of Jeffrey, Jordan, Jeremy and Jayden Joyce, Carly and Kevin Komoroski, and Katelin and Mackenzie Speer; great-grandmother of Hudson, Grace and Jeffrey John; daughter of the late Alice and James Jackson; sister of the late James Jackson; also survived by many loving friends. Gerry was a professional nurse for many years and "The Rock" to a large, loving family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , 320 Bilmar Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019