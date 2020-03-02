|
McCABE GERALDINE M. "GERRIE" NOVAK
Age 93, of North Huntingdon, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the AHN Forbes Hospital. She was born August 12, 1926, in Munhall, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Haky) Novak. Gerrie was once employed in the cafeteria at Norwin Senior High School. She was a 60 year member of St. Agnes Church of North Huntingdon, the church's Emerald club, the Resurrection Choir, the Alter Rosary Society, and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the AARP # 3221, of North Huntingdon and Branch 42 of the Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Union. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. McCabe; a son-in-law, Edward Carnathan; and a brother, Richard Novak. Surviving are four children, Janice Carnathan of Carlsbad, NM, Barbara Smith and her husband, Doug, of North Huntingdon, William J. McCabe and his wife, Cindy, of North Huntingdon, and Timothy McCabe and his wife, Amy, of North Huntingdon; ten grandchildren, Edward Carnathan, Amy Calderon (Jerry), Matthew Carnathan (Brooke), Kari Oldenburg (Lance), Jody Ducote (Allen), Kimberly DeMarines (Matt), Sean McCabe (Lauryn), Katey McCabe, William and Timothy McCabe; and 16 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin on Tuesday form 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Parting prayers will take place on Wednesday at 9:20 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Agnes Church. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Church Social Hall Building Fund, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.