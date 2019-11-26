|
|
O'DONNELL GERALDINE M.
Age 87, of Scott Twp., on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Loving wife of the late William C. O'Donnell. Dear mother of William C. (Kathryn) O'Donnell, Daniel T. (Donna A.) O'Donnell, Kathleen O'Donnell, Nancy J. (Abdellah) Tajjioui and Megan (Michael) Castello. Beloved grandmother of Kelli, Liz, Daniel, Dustin, Lauren, Kerrie, Zak, Tariq, Dominic, Gina and six great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Dorothy DeCecco, Michael Trafficante and Elaine McCallum. Also, many loving nieces and nephews. Friends welcome Tuesday, 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church Wednesday, 12:00 noon. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019