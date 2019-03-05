TIHEY GERALDINE M. "GERRY"

Age 77, of New Kensington, formerly of Harmar, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born in Pittsburgh on January 18, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Martha (Lebo) Biernesser. Beloved wife of the late John R. Tihey; loving mother of Linda (John) Duga of Harwick, Louise (Jeff) McDade of New Kensington, and John R. (Allison) Tihey, Jr. of Georgia; grandmother of Zachary (Hannah) Tihey, Jessica McDade, Logan Tihey, Connor Tihey, and Matthew McDade; sister of Mildred (the late Otto) Frolick of Indiana Twp., Arthur (Eleanor) Biernesser of Dorseyville, Albert (Marie) Biernesser of Harmar, and the late Flora M. (the late John) Jenson. Gerry enjoyed attending the activities at Community Life, RCAC, and was a member of Springdale Seniors. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Community Life, 125 Logans Ferry Rd., Lower Burrell, PA 15068.