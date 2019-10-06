Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Agudath Achim Cemetery
Forest Hills, PA
Peacefully, on Friday, October 4, 2019, Geraldine (Gerry), age 90, was the daughter of Margaret and Henry Blumenfeld (deceased) of Braddock. Beloved wife of the late Morris Manela and Sidney Harris; dear sister of Merle Blumenfeld and the late Morton Blumenfeld;  sister-in-law of Judy (Morton) and the late Estelle (Merle); step-mother of Allan Manela (Helene), Esther Neft (James), Elise Weitz (Steve) and Mark Harris (Faye); Grandmother of Michael Manela, Anna Weitz (Troy), Adam Neft (Emalie) and Joel Neft and spouse. Survived by many nephews, nieces, great-grandchildren and friends. Gerry attended Braddock High School, was an alumnus of the University of Pittsburgh, received a masters degree in teaching in Oklahoma and taught for many years in Pittsburgh Public Schools. She was a devoted member of many Women's Jewish organizations; such as B'Nai Brith, Hadassah and Na'Amat. Gerry enjoyed gambling, mahjong, canasta and traveling as well as watching football and baseball. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Agudath Achim Cemetery, Forest Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 30 E. 33rd Street, #3, New York, NY 10016.  Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
