GERALDINE (WHALEN) McDONALD

McDONALD GERALDINE (WHALEN)

Age 93, lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, on Friday, March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James A McDonald; daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mame (Tully) Whalen; loving mother of Michael (Christine) McDonald and James McDonald; dear grandmother of Katherine, Jean-Marie, Meg and Robert McDonald. Geraldine was a 60+ year member and volunteer at St. Margaret of Scotland Church and a member of the Green Tree Garden Club. Friends welcome Wednesday, 7-9 and Thursday, 2-4, 7-9 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m., Friday in St. Margaret of Scotland Church. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
