McMURRAY GERALDINE
Age 83, of McMurray, on April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of John McMurrray; sister of Bernard (Virginia) Marmie of Donora, Raymond F. Marmie of Pahrump, NV; uncle of Sheryl Marmie, Jeffrey Marmie, Michael Puskhar. Retired math teacher from East Allegheny High School. Friends invited Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Services on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment in Brush Run Cemetery, Venetia.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019