|
|
MULLEN GERALDINE "GERRY"
Age 68, passed into eternal life the evening of Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Survived by her beloved nephew, Christopher and great-nephew, William. Also survived by her small group of close friends whom she loved dearly. Over her 40-plus-years career as a Catholic elementary school teacher at St. Albert the Great School in Baldwin and St. Bernard School in Mt. Lebanon, Gerry impacted the lives of thousands of students in Pittsburgh's South Hills. She will be greatly missed! Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue 15216, (412) 531-4000. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Noon, St. Albert the Great Church, Churchview Avenue, Pittsburgh 15227. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019