NASTARI GERALDINE (CROVOSKY)
Age 79, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Pinellas Park, FL. Geraldine was born in East Liverpool, OH October 20, 1940 to John and Anne Crovosky. She attended Westinghouse Memorial High School in Wilmerding, PA graduating in 1958. She has one surviving sibling, Helenann Chase of Murrysville, PA. Geraldine resided in Monroeville, PA until December 2014 and attended the Monroeville United Methodist Church. She and husband, Ralph S. Nastari married on December 24, 2014 and then resided in Largo, FL. She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019