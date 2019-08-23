|
LESLIE GERALDINE P. (ANSEL)
Age 96, formerly of Johnstown, passed away March 7, 2019 at Asbury Heights Care Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Born May 13, 1922 in Johnstown, daughter of Anthony and Mary (Tegley) Ansel. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Walter H. Leslie; daughter, Pamela Sabbio; son, Robert Leslie; sisters, Alice Broad and Adaline L. Widak; and brothers, Edward and Bernard Ansel. Survived by loving daughter, Joyce married to Donald P. Orr of Wexford, PA; grandchildren, Nathan and Jonathan Orr, Tammi Booten, Kristina Simon; and nine great-grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Retired Supervisor for the PA Department of Welfare. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Geraldine Leslie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019