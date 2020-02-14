Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE MAHONY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE S. "GERI" MAHONY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALDINE S. "GERI" MAHONY Obituary
MAHONY GERALDINE S. "GERI"

Age 79, of McMurray, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 39 years to Thomas "Tom" Mahony, Sr; stepmother of Thomas (Peggy) Mahony, Jr.; step-grandmother of Thomas Mahony, III. Geri enjoyed traveling, bowling, and arts and crafts. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211 Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A blessing service will be celebrated Monday, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral Home. Interment Highwood cemetery. Family suggest memorial contributions to Washington Area Humane Society. www.washingtonpashelter.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALDINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now