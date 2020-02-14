|
|
MAHONY GERALDINE S. "GERI"
Age 79, of McMurray, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 39 years to Thomas "Tom" Mahony, Sr; stepmother of Thomas (Peggy) Mahony, Jr.; step-grandmother of Thomas Mahony, III. Geri enjoyed traveling, bowling, and arts and crafts. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211 Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A blessing service will be celebrated Monday, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral Home. Interment Highwood cemetery. Family suggest memorial contributions to Washington Area Humane Society. www.washingtonpashelter.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020