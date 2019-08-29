Home

GERALDINE "GERRY" SMITH


1934 - 2019
GERALDINE "GERRY" SMITH Obituary
SMITH GERALDINE "GERRY"

Age 85, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 of Baldwin Boro, formerly of South Side. Wife of the late LeRoy Smith, Louis Sonoskey and Sam Kowalski; loving sister of Audrey Powala and the late Mary Lou Fedak. Also survived by loving nieces and a nephew. Visitation and services will be held privately.  Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
