SMITH GERALDINE "GERRY"
Age 85, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 of Baldwin Boro, formerly of South Side. Wife of the late LeRoy Smith, Louis Sonoskey and Sam Kowalski; loving sister of Audrey Powala and the late Mary Lou Fedak. Also survived by loving nieces and a nephew. Visitation and services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019