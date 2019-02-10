Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
S.S. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE BARRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE T. BARRON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GERALDINE T. BARRON Obituary
BARRON GERALDINE T.

Age 87, formerly of Duquesne, on February 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Ann (Tomasaitis) Thomas. She was a retired office manager for Woolworth in the Duquesne Village Shopping Center. Geraldine liked to read and go to casinos. She was the wife of the late Richard S. Barron for 55 years. Mother of Andrea (James) Kozak of White Oak, Amy (Bob) Momeyer of Peters Twp., David (Joanna) Barron of Las Vegas, and the late Wayne Barron; also ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; sister of the late Conrad (late Donna) Thomas. There will be no visitation. Graveside Service Tuesday at 1 p.m. S.S. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, PA 412-466-3300.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
Download Now