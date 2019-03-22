Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GERALDINE OLIVIERI
OLIVIERI GERALDINE V.

Formerly of Scott Twp., and most recently McCandless, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, March 19th. Born on April 26, 1925, Mrs. Olivieri is survived by her son David; as well as friends and family who will always treasure her sense of humor and caring heart. Friends will be received on Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444, where a Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Gerri asked that contributions be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran, 2500 Brandt School Rd, Wexford, Pa 15090, the place she lovingly called "my little red brick church on the top of the hill." condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
