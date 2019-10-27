Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish
WILHELM GERALDINE

On Saturday, October 26, 2019 of South Side.  Wife of the late Raymond Wilhelm.  Mother of Claudia Gallagher, David (Kelly) Wilhelm, Jacquelyn Wilhelm, Michael (Susan) Wilhelm, Kevin Wilhelm and Joyce (Deanne Voigt) Wilhelm.  Also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild .  Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6-8 pm and Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.  Funeral Prayer on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9 am.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10:00 am. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
