Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
ESSER GERARD A. "JERRY"

Age 69, of Richland Twp, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, to return home to be with his Lord. Born November 20, 1949, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Arthur G. and Tressa C. (Florek) Esser. Gerard was a retired PennDot Construction Engineer, Michael Baker International Construction Project Manager, and an active member of the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Sherry L. Esser; children, Jason (Leah) Esser, Kristin (Khristian) Tisdale, Chelsea (Matthew) Dolny, Matthew (Shannon) Heckathorn, Lindsay (Lawrence) Nagengast, Lori (LaNar) Wright; sister, Darlene (Walter) Durand; brothers, Thomas (Sue) and Ronald (June) Esser; and 11 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia; and grandson, Ellis. Jerry's family will welcome friends from 6- 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the King Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Bakerstown Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Three Rivers FWB Baptist Church, 20401 Route 19, Cranberry, PA 16066. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
