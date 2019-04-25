Home

GERARD G. "JERRY" GROSS

GERARD G. "JERRY" GROSS Obituary
GROSS GERARD G. "JERRY"

Age 72, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of Deborah L. Gross; loving father of Stephanie and Alexis; step-father of Pam and Tracy; proud pap of Adam and Alyssa; great-grandfather of Brayden and Arya; brother of David (Linda) Gross. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War where he became permanently disabled. Visitation and funeral services were held privately. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
