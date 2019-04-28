Home

Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
View Map
GERARD J. (JERRY) PRATTI Jr.

GERARD J. (JERRY) PRATTI Jr. Obituary
PRATTI, JR. GERARD (JERRY) J.

Age 66, on April 26, 2019, of Prospect, passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Treasured husband of Jeannie Pratti; dear son of the late Gerard J. Pratti, Sr. and Mary Pratti (Fabec); brother of Diane Ponteri (Pratti) and David Pratti; beloved father of Jessica Pratti, Phyllis (Russell) Taranto, and Ed (Kari) Perlebach; admired grandfather of Ian, Aysha, Russy, Rachel, and Tyson. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Born in the North Hills, Jerry was very passionate about his lifelong career, working more than 35 years in the exhibition and events industry. Jerry was known for his brilliant sense of humor and his meticulous story telling. He loved the outdoors and would never pass up an opportunity to go fishing. He was an avid NASCAR fan and collector. Jerry adored anything and everything about cars. Whether it was collecting them, working on them, or just cruising around in them, his knowledge and love of cars was evident. Jerry cherished his family and was enthusiastic about life. He leaves behind a legacy of strength, laughter, love, and a thirst for life beyond measure. He was truly an inspiration to all who knew him. His memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to call him Husband, Dad, Daddio, Pappy, Jer Bear, Brother, Uncle, and friend. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063 with Pastor Reid Moon, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerry Pratti's memory c/o Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15084. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
