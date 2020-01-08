|
TYLER GERARD "TIPPY"
Age 77, of Green Tree and Sheraden, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved parents, Edwin and Gertrude Tyler; and brother, Edwin. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; adoring sons, Craig and Scott (Alissa Laurito), both of Pittsburgh; sister-in-law, Gloria Tyler; sister, Joanne (Michael) Tucker; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Eleanor Taylor, and many loving nieces and nephews. Tippy was a devoted family man who served as a thoughtful caregiver to his mother-in-law, the late Anne Taylor. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a valued, 48-year employee of the Industrial Gas Division of Air Products and Chemicals. Friends may join family members at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden to reminisce on Sunday, January 12th from 2-4 p.m. Private interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Special Olympics or a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020