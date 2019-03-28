RYAN GERARD W. "GERRY", JR.

Age 80, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, of Whitehall. Loving husband of 18 years to Marie Ryan; father of Terri (Tom) Markunas, Beth (Brian) Cadden and Kathleen (Rob) Radzevich; grandfather of Ashley Cadden, Nicole (Brian) Barrera, Michael Markunas, Lauren, Lindsey and Brett Radzevich; great-grandfather of Madison Barrera; stepfather of Michelle (Mike) Stephans, Robert (Cathy) Flynn; step-grandfather of Brian and Hannah; son of the late Gerard W. and Kathryn Ryan. Gerry was a graduate of St. Vincent and Penn State and worked in the private sector as a civil engineer. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed watching sports, a challenging crossword puzzle, a good book, blackjack and a cold Bud. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to

