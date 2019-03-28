Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
GERARD W. "GERRY" RYAN Jr.

GERARD W. "GERRY" RYAN Jr.
RYAN GERARD W. "GERRY", JR.

Age 80, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, of Whitehall. Loving husband of 18 years to Marie Ryan; father of Terri (Tom) Markunas, Beth (Brian) Cadden and Kathleen (Rob) Radzevich; grandfather of Ashley Cadden, Nicole (Brian) Barrera, Michael Markunas, Lauren, Lindsey and Brett Radzevich; great-grandfather of Madison Barrera; stepfather of Michelle (Mike) Stephans, Robert (Cathy) Flynn; step-grandfather of Brian and Hannah; son of the late Gerard W. and Kathryn Ryan. Gerry was a graduate of St. Vincent and Penn State and worked in the private sector as a civil engineer. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed watching sports, a challenging crossword puzzle, a good book, blackjack and a cold Bud. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to 


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
