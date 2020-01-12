|
YARSKY GERDA N.
Age 98, peacefully passed away January 6, 2020, survived by daughters, Jo Ann (Greg) Pick, Susan (Joe) Byrne, Cindy (David) Morgan, Jan (Tom) Rassau and Kim (Don) Zandier; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren with another expected; and brother, Bernie (Ruthanne) Nerlich. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin; daughters, Carol and Kimberly Ann; parents, Bernard and Alma Nerlich. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 6470 Library Road, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the life of this exceptional wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Private family interment following mass.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020