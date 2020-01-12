Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GERDA YARSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERDA N. YARSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERDA N. YARSKY Obituary
YARSKY GERDA N.

Age 98, peacefully passed away January 6, 2020, survived by daughters, Jo Ann (Greg) Pick, Susan (Joe) Byrne, Cindy (David) Morgan, Jan (Tom) Rassau and Kim (Don) Zandier; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren with another expected; and brother, Bernie (Ruthanne) Nerlich. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin; daughters, Carol and Kimberly Ann; parents, Bernard and Alma Nerlich. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 6470 Library Road, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the life of this exceptional wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Private family interment following mass.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -