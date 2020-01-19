|
CHRISTIE GERMAINE (IVISON)
Germaine (Gerry) Christie, nee Ivison, of Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born to the late Walter and Francis Ivison. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oliver A. Christie; sisters, Dorothy Katis and Eileen Ivison. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Maryann Riemenschneider (Herbert); son, W. Brian (Cassandra) Christie; grandchildren, Gregory (Abby) Miller, Elizabeth (Riley) Rindo, Bridget Christie; three step grandchildren; great-grandchild, Rylin Rindo; and eight step great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on January 30th, at 10:00 a.m., St Thomas More Newman Center, Columbus, Ohio; Local arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020