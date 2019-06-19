Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GERRY FLANAGAN

GERRY FLANAGAN Obituary
FLANAGAN GERRY

Age 87, of Baldwin Boro on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Dr. T. J. (Cindy), Mark (Salem) and Peter Flanagan; grandmother of Janelle, Shauna, Molly and Abigail; sister of Eleanor (Richard) Nicholas, and the late James Henry and Sally (Robert) Rhen. Gerry was a substitute teacher at Baldwin High School for over 25 years. Gerry was a volunteer at Prime Time, she enjoyed traveling, golf and spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral arrangments by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Everyone please meet for Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Capistran Church Friday 10 a.m. Entombment private. Please add or view tributes at Beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
