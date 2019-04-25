Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 74, of Beaver (formerly of Pittsburgh), went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.  Beloved Daughter of her late parents, Robert and Margaret Rainwater. Services are Private and have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Interment at Jefferson Memorial Park. Donations may be made  in Gerry's honor to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
