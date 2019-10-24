Home

Gertrude A. Hetrick, 95, of Kittanning, passed away on October 22, 2019 at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born on April 18, 1924 to Harry and Alice (Coleman) Capritz in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna, Breechview. Gertrude loved to play cards, crafts, sewing and crocheting. Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Gene) Hilty of Dayton, PA; and granddaughter, Jennifer (Terry) Lewis of Vandergrift, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William L. Hetrick (1983); brother, John Capritz; three sisters, Anna Pigoni, Alice Sias, and Rosemarie Hunt; and a grandson, William Hilty (2015). Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm at CARSON/BOYER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, PA. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m. from the St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro. Interment will take place in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army. www.carsonboyer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
