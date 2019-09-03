|
BOYLES GERTRUDE ANNA (HART)
Gertrude Anna (Hart) Boyles, 92, of Monroeville, formerly of Millvale, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 31, 2019, due to complications from surgery. She was born in Pittsburgh on November 7, 1926, to Edward Thomas Hart and Gertrude Anna (Miller) Hart. Gertrude was thoroughly dedicated to her family, especially her beloved husband of 67 years, the late E. Harold Boyles. The two were inseparable, and she enjoyed supporting his career and wide-ranging interests. She was a role model for her children and grandchildren, encouraging them to pursue their goals and ambitions and routinely putting others before herself. She also enjoyed serving others through her church and community. She was a graduate of Shaler High School, and her administrative career spanned her life. She was the devoted mother of Diana Hayes, Elaine (Ben Burnheimer) Junio, John (Catherine) Boyles, Pamela (Vincent) Panucci and Andrew (Julia) Boyles; and loving grandmother of Amanda (Matt) Faison, John Hayes, Rachel Junio, Christina (Brandon) Moses, Keilah (Brandon) Boyles-Banks and David (Emily), John P. (Carly), Levi (Nikki Hariri) and Seth (Casey) Boyles. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, who knew her affectionately as "Aunt Lover." She was a longtime resident of Monroeville and member of Cross Roads Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100). Funeral service in the funeral chapel will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, with the Rev. James Ritchie officiating. Interment will be following at Restland Memorial Park. The family thanks Allegheny Health Network [email protected] for their caring professionalism. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Allegheny Health Network [email protected] or Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, Monroeville. http://www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019