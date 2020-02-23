Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE CURIGLIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE E. CURIGLIANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE E. CURIGLIANO Obituary
CURIGLIANO GERTRUDE E.

Of Brookline, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Quietly at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved Wife for over 75 years of the late Joseph P. Sr.; mother of Joseph P. Jr. (Jody), Edmund K. (Deborah), Mary Ann Finkbeiner (Mark); grandmother of Angela Grady, Joseph P. III and Dominick Curigliano, Elizabeth Cratsley, Jessica Price, Edmund Price and her buddy bean and best pal, Anthony Curigliano; also nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Hiarm and Elizabeth Crawford. Family and Friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380 Monday 6-8, Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Interment will be the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill Manor Activity Fund, 601 McMillen St. Bridgeville, PA 15017. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -