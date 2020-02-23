|
|
CURIGLIANO GERTRUDE E.
Of Brookline, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Quietly at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved Wife for over 75 years of the late Joseph P. Sr.; mother of Joseph P. Jr. (Jody), Edmund K. (Deborah), Mary Ann Finkbeiner (Mark); grandmother of Angela Grady, Joseph P. III and Dominick Curigliano, Elizabeth Cratsley, Jessica Price, Edmund Price and her buddy bean and best pal, Anthony Curigliano; also nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Hiarm and Elizabeth Crawford. Family and Friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380 Monday 6-8, Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Interment will be the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill Manor Activity Fund, 601 McMillen St. Bridgeville, PA 15017. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020