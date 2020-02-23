|
GOFF GERTRUDE ELIZABETH (BREX)
June 17, 1927 – February 22, 2020. Gertrude Elizabeth (Brex) Goff, age 92, a resident of Sewickley for 59 years, passed away at Masonic Village at Sewickley on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Trudy (or "Gert" to her lifelong New Jersey friends) was born in Newark, New Jersey on June 17, 1927 to the late Anton H. and Gertrude E. Brex. She graduated in 1949 from New Jersey State Teacher's College (now Kean University) and subsequently taught students in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grades in Irvington and Newark, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph S. Goff, originally of Middletown, Indiana, whom she met and fell in love with at the Jersey Shore. Joe (a civil engineer with Dravo Corp.) whisked her away from New Jersey and a budding teaching career to Kentucky and ultimately to the Pittsburgh area. Trudy, an only child, always wanted a large family and found purpose and satisfaction in raising their five children and extending the family by volunteering for various organizations including St. James Church, Sewickley Valley Hospital, and others. With zero complaints from her children, summer vacations somehow always involved the Jersey Shore. In addition to her husband, Joe, Trudy was also preceded in death by her youngest son, William P. (Lisa) Goff. She is survived by four children, Thomas O. (Ingrid) Goff of Sewickley, James M. (Jane) Goff of Davenport, Iowa, Mary Elizabeth (Ken) Milchick of Pittsburgh, and John F. Goff of Sewickley; two grandchildren, Kenneth M. Goff of Joshua Tree, California and Daniel T. Goff of Alexandria, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral arrangements are being made through COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME including a mass at St. James Church, Sewickley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trudy's name to St. James Church or Masonic Village at Sewickley.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020