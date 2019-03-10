Home

GERTRUDE ELIZABETH "BETTY" McCRORY

GERTRUDE ELIZABETH "BETTY" McCRORY Obituary
McCRORY GERTRUDE ELIZABETH "BETTY"

Age 86, formerly of Mt., Lebanon, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Devoted mother of Gordon (Christina) Unitas, Julia Unitas (Paul Giba), Keith (Carol) Unitas, Michele Unitas (Peter Carney) and the late Barbara Mentag; loving 'Nana' of twelve; great- grandmother of seven; sister of Bernice Crampton and Leo McCrory; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon, Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Valentine Catholic Church, Bethel Park on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to , 1100 Liberty Avenue Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.


laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
