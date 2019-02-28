Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
GERTRUDE G. "GIGI" McGREGOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GERTRUDE G. "GIGI" McGREGOR Obituary
McGREGOR GERTRUDE G. "GIGI"

On Wednesday February 27, 2019, beloved wife of the late Edward J. McGregor; mother of Edward J., Jr. (Victoria), Paul (Barbara), Mary, Patrick, Brian and the late Denis McGregor; grandmother of Ryan, Colin, Christine, Zachary and Natalie McGregor, Martin, Amanda and Krista McGregor; great-grandmother of Lilliana, Devin, and Avery McGregor; daughter of the late Mary Klimek; also survived by devoted family friend Mark O'Malley. GiGi was a native Pittsburgher, born and raised in Polish Hill, an avid Pirates fan, lover of ocean cruises and Pekingese dogs. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
