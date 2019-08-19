Home

More Obituaries for GERTRUDE HILTON
GERTRUDE (KAMIN) HILTON

GERTRUDE (KAMIN) HILTON Obituary
HILTON GERTRUDE (KAMIN)

On Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert A. Hilton; loving mother of Stanley (Beth) Hilton, Charles (Kristin) Hilton and Heide (Scott) Cacciabaudo; sister of the late Celia Kaddell, Marvin Kamin, Harry M. Kamin and Harold Kamin; grandmother of Sarah (Justin) Kauffman, Deborah Hilton, Victoria (Eric) Herbst, Sarah Cacciabaudo, Zachary Hilton and Julia Hilton; great-grandmother of Jaxson and Cooper Kauffman; also aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.  www.schugar.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
