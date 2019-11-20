|
SOLO GERTRUDE J. (NOROSKI)
Gertrude J. Solo, of Munhall Gardens, on November 18, 2019, age 103. She is survived by children, Richard T. (Mary Lou) Solo, Marcia (the late Edward) Davies, and Carolyn (Jack) Pollard; grandchildren, Thomas (Theresa) Solo, Cynthia Vogt, Cheryl Fischetti, Edward (Susan) Davies, Terry (Tyrone) Green, Robert (Kelly) Davies, John (Louise) Pollard, and Tracey Lynn (Micheal) Corcoran; and many great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Solo; and grandchildren, Jalna and Richard T. Solo. Her tapioca pudding, sour cream cookies, and chicken paprikash will be missed by all. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Resurrection Church, Homeville, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019